Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.