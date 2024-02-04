Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STZ opened at $250.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

