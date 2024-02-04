Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

