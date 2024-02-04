Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 4,035 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 295.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.