Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $730,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 164.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

