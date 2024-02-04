Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $43,994,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

