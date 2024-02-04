Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.58. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

