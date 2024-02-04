Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $9.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

