Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.64.

PH stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $514.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

