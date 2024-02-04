Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $230,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $345.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average is $265.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.