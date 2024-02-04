Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. 31,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 26,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Osisko Development Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.24.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 247.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of C$10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900875 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

