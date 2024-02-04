Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Down 4.1%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 31,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ODV

Osisko Development Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$273.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 247.30%. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900875 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.