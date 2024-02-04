Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $122.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE OSK opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

