Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $350.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen
Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.