Oppenheimer Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $68.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

BSX stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

