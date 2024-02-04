Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

