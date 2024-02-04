Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.