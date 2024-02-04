Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $45.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

