Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.