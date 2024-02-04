Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $66.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

