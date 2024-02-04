Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,946 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.7% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.51%.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

