Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 147,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

NYSE KOF opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $102.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

