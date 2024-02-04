Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

