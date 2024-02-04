Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 231.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

BSX opened at $64.37 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

