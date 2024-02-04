Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $5,095,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 13.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

