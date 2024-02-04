Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,533 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

