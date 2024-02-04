OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.33 on Friday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

