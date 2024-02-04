ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

