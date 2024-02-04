Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Okta Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 64.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

