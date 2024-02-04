NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

NWF Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.