Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.48. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 93,307 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

