Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.48. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 93,307 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.