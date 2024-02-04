NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

