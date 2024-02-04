NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. NOV updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 513,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.