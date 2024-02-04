Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

