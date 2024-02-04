Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

