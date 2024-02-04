Northeast Investment Management Purchases 956 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after buying an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

