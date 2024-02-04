Northeast Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.99. 1,526,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,102. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.