Northeast Investment Management Has $3.83 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 450.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $781.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $789.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.