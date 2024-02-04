Northeast Investment Management Has $1.92 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

