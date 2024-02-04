Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $129.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

