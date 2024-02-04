Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,044 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $454.28. 6,253,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.96. The company has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

