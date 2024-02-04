Northeast Investment Management Acquires 891 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $152.22. 2,582,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.