Northeast Investment Management Acquires 431 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.60. 1,666,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

