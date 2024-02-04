Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Barclays increased their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

NXT opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

