NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 7,625 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $175.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

