NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 24,201 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.