NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $18.58 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.74 and a 200-day moving average of $326.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.