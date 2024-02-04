NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,571 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

