New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 6,125 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

