New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

